Terminally ill TV chef on living with cancer

Yorkshire chef Tim Bilton was making regular TV appearances, including the BBC's Great British Menu, when he was diagnosed with eye cancer in 2013.

He found out the disease was terminal in 2019 after years of treatment.

He said: "I used to strive for a big car, a big house, the best restaurant in Yorkshire. Didn't matter, not really. Does love matter? Massively."

He's now writing a blog where he talks openly about having cancer.