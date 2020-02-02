Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cat fosterer who has looked after more than 400 felines
A woman who has fostered more than 400 cats in the last 16 years is encouraging people to do the same.
Sharron Scripts, from Leeds, helps the RSPCA by nursing cats back to health.
She said: "It's vital that we foster these babies. Their only other option if we don't foster them is they die."
"A home without a cat is not a home, it's just a house. Cats make it a home, they're amazing."
02 Feb 2020
