'Being different is something to be proud about'

Make-up artist and quadruple amputee on why she's proud to be different
A quadruple amputee who posts make-up tutorials online has spoken about the challenges she faces.
Danielle Bailey, 21, lost her forearms and lower legs after contracting meningitis when she was four years old.
She is now a self-taught make-up artist who live streams her make-up routines on Facebook.
She said: "I get a few negative comments but I ignore them and block them out because why should they get to me?"
29 Jan 2020
