'Being different is something to be proud about'

A quadruple amputee who posts make-up tutorials online has spoken about the challenges she faces.

Danielle Bailey, 21, lost her forearms and lower legs after contracting meningitis when she was four years old.

She is now a self-taught make-up artist who live streams her make-up routines on Facebook.

She said: "I get a few negative comments but I ignore them and block them out because why should they get to me?"