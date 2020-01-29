Overcrowding 'means disabled people can't get seats'
Northern trains passengers 'have actually fainted'

Overcrowded trains have meant fainting, problems for pregnant women, disability access issues and more, one Northern trains user says.

Hayley Camfield explained the problems to the BBC on a packed Northern train in Yorkshire, earlier in January.

