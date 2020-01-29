Media player
Northern train guard's frustration with 'overcrowding'
A frustrated guard on a Northern rail service admitted overcrowding was "ridiculous" and his sympathies lay with passengers.
The member of staff explained via the carriage speaker that he had reported overcrowding issues to the firm but added: "They'll probably do nothing about it."
The incident occurred recently just outside Leeds on a late-running Halifax to Hull service.
29 Jan 2020
