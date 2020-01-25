The sound of the glass harp
Antique glass harp showcased in Leeds music exhibition

A glass harp made in Leeds in the 18th Century is showcased in a new exhibition celebrating hundreds of years of the city's musical memories.

Made in 1820 by craftsman Joshua Muff, it is a cabinet which features graded glass bowls all of which are tuned to a particular note.

Sounds of Our City can be seen at Abbey House Museum in Leeds until 31 December.

