The Bradford takeaway tackling plastic waste

Bradford takeaway cuts plastic use with steel tiffins
A takeaway is trying to tackle single-use plastic waste by serving food in reusable steel containers.
The Crafty Indian restaurant in Shipley encourages customers to buy steel tiffins they can refill every time they visit.
Owner Harry Khinda said: "Certainly it's something that all takeaway businesses could adopt to do their little bit."
More than two billion takeaway containers are used in the EU every year, according to research by the University of Manchester in December 2018.
23 Jan 2020
