How to be eco-friendly and save money in the home
Expert advice on cutting bills and your carbon footprint

An energy expert has shown how an average household can save hundreds of pounds a year and reduce their carbon footprint.

Dr Karen Parkhill from the University of York visited the home of Look North presenter Amy Garcia to give advice on saving energy.

Dr Parkhill's top tips included turning down the central heating by 1C and fitting a water efficient shower head.

  • 23 Jan 2020
