David Baldwin from Leeds says police over-reacted after they saw him filming an incident in the Seacroft area of the city.

Mr Baldwin says he required hospital treatment after police pushed him to the ground.

West Yorkshire Police said he was arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer where armed officers had stopped a car and arrested three people over a firearm discharge in Kentmere Avenue, Seacroft, on Saturday.

Mr Baldwin's case has been referred to the force's Professional Standards Directorate.