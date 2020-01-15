Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Bradford

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Royal visit: William and Kate make Bradford first visit of year
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited Bradford on their first official engagement of the year.
The royal couple arrived in the West Yorkshire city to cheers from hundreds of well-wishers in Centenary Square.
Prince William and Catherine visited several projects that promote cohesion in one of the UK's most diverse cities.
It was their first official royal engagement since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were stepping back from their role as senior royals.
15 Jan 2020
