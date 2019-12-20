Rob Burrow: Leeds Rhinos legend diagnosed with motor neurone disease
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rob Burrow: Leeds Rhinos star describes MND diagnosis

Former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

He won eight Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups in 17 years with the Super League side.

Burrow, who retired from playing in 2017, has opened up about the degenerative condition for which there is currently no cure.

  • 20 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Doddie Weir: 'The support has been mind-boggling'