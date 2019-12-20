Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rob Burrow: Leeds Rhinos star describes MND diagnosis
Former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.
He won eight Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups in 17 years with the Super League side.
Burrow, who retired from playing in 2017, has opened up about the degenerative condition for which there is currently no cure.
-
20 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-50866559/rob-burrow-leeds-rhinos-star-describes-mnd-diagnosisRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window