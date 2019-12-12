Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
New Maggie's centre in Leeds 'feels like home'
A woman with incurable breast cancer is receiving help and support from a unique centre in Leeds.
The Maggie's centre based at St James's Hospital opened last month after £6m was raised to fund it.
Patient Karen Kilcommons said: "It's just so welcoming and lovely."
There are 23 of the centres across the UK and each one has been designed with a particular emphasis on architecture to creates an uplifting environment.
-
12 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-50761460/new-maggie-s-centre-in-leeds-feels-like-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window