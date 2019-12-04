'I'm brightening up my town at Christmas'
Charlotte Meadley creates Pudsey Christmas window display

An art student has spent weeks creating Christmas window displays free of charge for businesses in Pudsey, West Yorkshire.

Charlotte Meadley, who has lived in the town for 30 years, said: "I just wanted to do something nice for them".

She would like to encourage other people to follow her lead.

