Hamza Mujtaba highlights Bradford's beauty
A doctor and filmmaker wants to change perceptions about Bradford with his films.
Hamza Mujtaba, 26, is a videographer who used a drone to capture view of his home city.
"Nothing beats Bradford," he said.
04 Dec 2019
