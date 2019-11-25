Media player
Parents appeal for live kidney donor for daughter, six
A six-year-old girl who needs a kidney transplant from a live donor is hoping for a total stranger to come forward, after neither parent proved a match.
Sarah Emmott, from Leeds, has not been successful in kidney sharing schemes with her parents, so now the family is hoping a stranger will come forward.
Doctors have said Sarah would not live long enough to be matched to a donor from the Deceased list, so needs a live donor.
Her mother, Ellie Emmott, said her daughter "would not manage long" on just dialysis.
