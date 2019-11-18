Charter to end abuse in election campaigns
Candidates pledge 'civilised campaign' in Batley and Spen

Candidates standing in the constituency where MP Jo Cox was murdered in 2016 have pledged to run their election campaigns in a civilised manner.

Kim Leadbeater, Jo Cox's sister, said it was an opportunity to send a clear message to the country about the kind of democracy "we all want".

The pledge was signed by all six Batley and Spen candidates.

