Remembrance Day: D-Day veteran and schoolboy on what it means to them
Video

Remembrance Day: What does it mean to this D-Day veteran and schoolboy?

A World War Two veteran from Leeds sits down with a schoolboy more than 80 years his junior to talk about what Remembrance Day means to them.

Jack Mortimer, 96, was part of the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe on D-Day in 1944.

He spoke to 10-year-old Sinar about what it means to him that people remember the sacrifice of his compatriots.

  • 10 Nov 2019
