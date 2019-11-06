Police concern over rise of 'paedophile hunters'

Video

Evidence provided by so-called paedophile hunters has been used by prosecutors in more than 250 cases against suspected abusers in 2018.

But senior police officers said they had serious concerns over the activities of the vigilante groups.

An assistant chief constable with responsibilities for tackling online child abuse said paedophile hunting groups were usually acting in their own interests rather than those of the children, diverted police resources away from other offenders and often committed offences themselves.