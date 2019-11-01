Bikers "caused fear" in Halloween ride out

Video

Up to 50 motorcycles and quad bikes "caused fear and behaved dangerously" during a Halloween "ride-out" in Leeds.

Police said the gang of bikers gathered in Seacroft, Kirkstall Road and Roundhay Park before riding through the city centre on Thursday night.

Some of the riders wore balaclavas, mounted pavements and damaged other vehicles.

Officers said those involved also rode without lights, had no number plates and ignored traffic signs.