Video

Pet owners are being encouraged to have their cats neutered after a group of rescuers said they have seen an increase in strays.

Volunteers in Bradford spend their time searching the streets looking for stray cats and claim numbers are on the rise.

They have already rehomed more than 700 cats and kittens this year and currently have about 70 cats waiting for new owners.

Helen Sharp, from Allerton Cat Rescue, said: "Communities need to start owning this problem and recognise they're going to be overrun with cats if they don't spread the message between themselves."