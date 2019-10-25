Media player
Dyslexic schoolboy: 'All the letters are dancing around'
A schoolboy with dyslexia has described how he struggles with reading and writing.
Jake Erswell, 11, from Bradford said: "You've got to deal with it and keep trying until you can spell, read and write properly."
His mum Nicola has spent £700 on assessments and spends thousands of pounds a year on private tutors.
