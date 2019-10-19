Historic Bradford building renovation underway
Former cinema Bradford Odeon being turned into gig venue

Take a look inside the derelict Bradford Odeon as the building is transformed into a live music venue.

The former Yorkshire cinema has been empty since 2000.

The landmark building, built in 1929, is expected to reopen in 2021 with a capacity of almost 4,000 people.

