A disabled man said he has been forced to choose between paying for tablets or food after he was refused benefits.

Neil Alexander, who has had serious kidney problems since birth, said "it feels like they just want you to give and curl up and die" after he was turned down for personal independence payments (PIP).

Jessica Leigh, from Scope, said: "Fundamentally PIP is not fit for purpose. We need to see a system that provides support when people need it, not months afterwards having gone through a process of appeals."

The Department for Work and Pensions said it is committed to ensuring disabled people get the support they entitled to.