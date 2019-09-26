Media player
Moment stone-throwing thug shatters car windscreen on motorway
This is the moment a stone-throwing thug smashed a car's windscreen as it travelled along a motorway in West Yorkshire.
Driver Rik Nichol escaped serious injury when the rock was hurled at his car as he travelled along the M621.
Mr Nichol, 45, was driving on the motorway at junction four near Leeds on Wednesday evening when the item was thrown from the bridge.
Captured on his dashcam, Mr Nichol said he was "angry and wanted the person caught".
West Yorkshire Police said the incident "could have had far more serious consequences".
26 Sep 2019
