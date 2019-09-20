Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police van set alight on Halton Moor estate in Leeds
A police van has been set on fire in Leeds.
The police crime scene investigation van was set alight in Halton Moor, east Leeds, on Thursday.
West Yorkshire Police said officers were "attending a disturbance on Ullswater Crescent following damage to a vehicle".
No-one was injured.
