Boycott defends domestic violence comments
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Geoffrey Boycott hits back over Radio 4 'set up'

Geoffrey Boycott has said his knighthood has been "soured" by BBC Radio 4 "setting me up", saying the station's agenda had been to talk about domestic violence and "make publicity".

Boycott said he had not dismissed the issue of domestic violence during the interview, which referred to him being convicted in France in 1998 for beating his girlfriend, something he has always denied.

  • 10 Sep 2019