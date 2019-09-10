Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Geoffrey Boycott hits back over Radio 4 'set up'
Geoffrey Boycott has said his knighthood has been "soured" by BBC Radio 4 "setting me up", saying the station's agenda had been to talk about domestic violence and "make publicity".
Boycott said he had not dismissed the issue of domestic violence during the interview, which referred to him being convicted in France in 1998 for beating his girlfriend, something he has always denied.
-
10 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-49655921/geoffrey-boycott-hits-back-over-radio-4-set-upRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window