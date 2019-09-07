Video

A scheme encouraging people to 'adopt' West Yorkshire streets and take on the responsibility of keeping them clean is spreading around the country.

Shipley resident Sarah Cartin set up a map online where people can choose to pick a particular street to tidy.

Volunteers then spend their own time cleaning their selected street.

Ms Cartin said: "We've already had other people get in touch and say 'Can we borrow the idea? Can we try it where we live?'"

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.