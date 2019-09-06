'Please leave my town' voter tells Boris Johnson
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson: 'Please leave my town' voter tells prime minister

One voter told Prime Minister Boris Johnson "please leave my town" while another said "you should be in Brussels" during a walkabout in Morley in Leeds.

But other people he met backed Mr Johnson's plan to leave the European Union on 31 October.

During the visit to West Yorkshire, the prime minister also gave a speech with a uniformed police officer standing behind, which has attracted criticism.

  • 06 Sep 2019
Go to next video: So who actually wants a general election?