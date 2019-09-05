Giant mural honours flats residents
A giant mural depicting former residents of the old Quarry Hill flats in Leeds has been unveiled.

It is part of a new Leeds City College campus, built on the site of the flats, which were demolished in 1978.

To mark the launch, one former resident, Jack Longbottom, 75, abseiled down the side of the new building.

  05 Sep 2019
