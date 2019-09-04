Giant inflatable sculpture in listed Leeds building
A giant red and yellow striped inflatable sculpture has been unveiled at a former church in Leeds.

The installation, which is more than 13ft (4m) tall in places, has been created by artist Michael Shaw and is on display at Left Bank arts venue inside the former St Margaret's Church in Headingley.

Courtney Spencer, the venue's director, said: "You can't help but smile while you come in and see it."

