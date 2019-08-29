'My emotional support cat saved my life'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'My emotional support cat saved my life'

A Yorkshire man has credited his emotional support cat for 'saving' his life.

Mike Robinson, from Leeds, has had mental health issues since he was a teenager.

He says he struggled to leave the house in the past but having Pixie has helped him cope.

He said: "She comes everywhere as much as I can or as much as we can because she keeps me happy and calm."

  • 29 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Rescue dogs help PTSD veterans