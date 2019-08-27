Media player
'It's about sharing the feeling with everybody'
Thousands of people lined the streets of Leeds on August Bank Holiday Monday to watch the 52nd Leeds West Indian Carnival.
The first carnival was organised in the city in 1967, with about 1,000 people attending. Last year, 150,000 people were at the event.
Troupe leader Pareesha and troupe volunteer Chelsea, who both took part in this year's event, say Carnival is more than just a day.
27 Aug 2019
