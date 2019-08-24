Meet the Leeds Festival Angels

Media player
The Leeds Festival Angels providing help and support
A Christian volunteer group is providing safe spaces and offering help to those in need at Leeds Festival.
Festival Angels, who have been at every Leeds Festival since 2011, run a lost property tent, a prayer cafe and can be seen wandering around the campsite.
Paul Blakey, from the group, said: "Festival Angels is a Christian organisation that aims to share the fact that Jesus loves festivals."
24 Aug 2019
