Protests over Bradford's 'horrendous' firework problem
A community group is protesting against 'horrendous' late night fireworks in Bradford.
Bradford4Better organised a demonstration at City Park, in Bradford, last weekend and are planning future protests.
Emma Broadhead, who said she was forced to move house to get away from the fireworks, said: "It frightens children, it frightens old people, it frightens animals and they're just a menace."
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.
20 Aug 2019
