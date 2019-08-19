Video

One of Pakistan's biggest cinema stars has taken part in an all-female cricket tournament in Bradford.

Mehwish Hayat was joined on the pitch by Bradford West MP Naz Shah.

The Lollywood actress has just announced she's been made an ambassador for the Yorkshire-based charity Penny Appeal.

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.