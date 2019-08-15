The woman who planted a garden in a pavement
Video

A Bradford woman has transformed a muddy patch in the pavement outside her house into a tiny garden.

The patch was left after the council removed a tree.

Since planting her own mini garden, Tess Lawrence has received lots of praise from her local community in Shipley.

This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.

