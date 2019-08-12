Video

A charity in Bradford is funding activities for children during the school holidays.

Transforming Lives for Good (TLG) provide grants to organisations to pay for activities that families wouldn't be able to afford otherwise.

A recent survey of support workers by poverty charity Buttle UK found 65% were working with families who are unable to afford school holiday activities.

