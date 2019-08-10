Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bradford charity's holiday hunger help for families
A charity in Bradford is helping families who are struggling with the extra costs of feeding their children over the school holidays.
Without the safety net of free school meals, the summer break can become expensive for some parents.
Jess Sandy, from charity TLG, said the aim was to make it as homely as possible.
-
10 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-49297977/bradford-charity-s-holiday-hunger-help-for-familiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window