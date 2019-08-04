'We are here, we are proud'

Video

Jac Thomas, who has just attended his first Leeds Pride, has spoke out about the importance of the event.

Jac, who identifies as trans-masculine, said people should not forget that while Pride is a celebration it still has a protest element about it.

The 19-year-old said: "It started as a protest, it still kind of needs to be, we do need to remember that we still have rights to fight for.

"We still have to announce ourselves... so we might as well do it in style."