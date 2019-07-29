Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Flooding shuts roads in parts of West Yorkshire
Flooding has affected parts of West Yorkshire after more than three weeks' worth of rain fell in 48 hours.
The Met Office recorded 51.8mm of rainfall over the weekend, compared to the average for July of 66.7mm.
More than a dozen flood warnings were in place in Calderdale and flood sirens were heard in Todmorden.
29 Jul 2019
