Tower demolished at Ferrybridge Power Station

Cooling tower at Ferrybridge Power Station demolished
A 114m-high cooling tower at a disused power station has been demolished with explosives.
Tower Six at the former coal-fired Ferrybridge C Power Station was brought crashing down with a controlled blast in the first stage of demolition at the site.
28 Jul 2019
