Tower demolished at Ferrybridge Power Station
Cooling tower at Ferrybridge Power Station demolished

A 114m-high cooling tower at a disused power station has been demolished with explosives.

Tower Six at the former coal-fired Ferrybridge C Power Station was brought crashing down with a controlled blast in the first stage of demolition at the site.

  • 28 Jul 2019