What's it like to work at -23.5C?
The Yorkshire workers chilling out during the heatwave

As the temperature is expected to hit record highs some Yorkshire workers are wrapping up against the cold.

Staff working at a giant ice cream warehouse in Wakefield have to contend with temperatures of -23.5C.

The building is one of the biggest freezer facilities in the UK and covers an area the size of three football pitches.

  • 25 Jul 2019
