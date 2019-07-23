Media player
Bradford4Better group aiming to change perceptions of the city
A new community group is aiming to restore people's pride in Bradford.
Bradford4Better has already carried out street cleaning projects and wants to get more people involved.
Faisal Khan said the group's message is for people to "take some pride in the area" and help make the city a cleaner, safer and better place for everyone.
This video was created as part of We Are Bradford - a BBC project with the people of the city to tell the stories which matter to them.
23 Jul 2019
