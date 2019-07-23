Video

A new community group is aiming to restore people's pride in Bradford.

Bradford4Better has already carried out street cleaning projects and wants to get more people involved.

Faisal Khan said the group's message is for people to "take some pride in the area" and help make the city a cleaner, safer and better place for everyone.

