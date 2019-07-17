Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cricket World Cup winner Adil Rashid in triumphant Bradford return
Cricketer Adil Rashid was mobbed by hundreds of supporters in a triumphant return to his home city after helping England win the Cricket World Cup.
The spin bowler, who took 11 wickets during the tournament, attended a street party arranged for him outside his uncle's shop in Bradford.
Rashid said: "It's a great feeling, hopefully we can now kick on for the next generation of cricketers, hopefully they'll see the game and be inspired".
-
17 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-49018758/cricket-world-cup-winner-adil-rashid-in-triumphant-bradford-returnRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window