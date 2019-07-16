Video

A national charity which helps addicts has been given £3.6m to help people gain skills and qualifications.

Dane Holdsworth from Leeds said the St Giles Trust, which works with people struggling with alcoholism, drug addiction, crime and homelessness, said the charity helped him turn his life around.

Mr Holdsworth said he was drinking lager and vodka first thing in the morning "to numb and suppress [his] feelings" but through his rehab programme he was put in touch with the trust and is now training to become a peer advisor.

Mr Holdsworth said he is "excited about life again".

St Giles Trust said the money, from the National Lottery Community Fund, will pay for seven Peer Hubs nationwide over the next four years.