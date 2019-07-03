Pop-up shops for unwanted student items
Leeds University Union's pop-up shops for unwanted items

Tonnes of unwanted items donated by students leaving for the summer breaks are being given away for free in Leeds.

The Leave Leeds Tidy scheme, run by students, is part of efforts to reduce the amount of rubbish left in the streets.

Items such as fridges, televisions and clothes are given away in the pop-up shops at churches and community centres.

