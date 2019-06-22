Famous Yorkshire station cat gets apprentice

Media player
Felix the Huddersfield station cat gets own apprentice
A famous Yorkshire railway station cat has now got her own apprentice.
Felix, who can be found patrolling Huddersfield Station, has recently been joined by Bolt.
A familiar sight in Huddersfield, Felix has made many television appearances and even had a book written about her.
Her apprentice Bolt is currently learning the ropes so he can follow in her footsteps.
22 Jun 2019
