'I got asked if my kidney was halal'

Video

A Bradford woman has spoken out about the stigma of organ donation in her community.

Rehana Kosar, who had a kidney transplant five years ago, said: "Especially in the Asian community, when we pass away, they want the person to rest in peace and what they are not aware of is any part of their organ can save somebody's life."

She is now campaigning for people to sign up as organ donors.

"You know I'm here as a survivor and I want to share my story and make other people get better."

