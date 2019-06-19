Video

A group of cemetery volunteers in Keighley needed a bit of help to restore the graveyard to its former glory.

The Dockroyd Lane cemetery had fallen into disrepair and volunteers have been clearing the site.

However, when it came to restoring gravestones to upright positions they hit a buffer.

The area was to small to get in heavy machinery so they turned to weightlifters from a local gym for a bit of extra muscle to get the job done.