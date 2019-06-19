Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cemetery volunteers get a helping hand from weightlifters
A group of cemetery volunteers in Keighley needed a bit of help to restore the graveyard to its former glory.
The Dockroyd Lane cemetery had fallen into disrepair and volunteers have been clearing the site.
However, when it came to restoring gravestones to upright positions they hit a buffer.
The area was to small to get in heavy machinery so they turned to weightlifters from a local gym for a bit of extra muscle to get the job done.
-
19 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-48691211/cemetery-volunteers-get-a-helping-hand-from-weightliftersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window