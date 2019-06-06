Crafting and care offered by new group

Media player
Crafting and care offered by new Leeds group
A new crafting group is being run for people who have mental health issues or physical impairments.
Run by volunteers it happens at a church in Middleton, Leeds every week.
It is hoped sessions could eventually be run in other parts of the city.
06 Jun 2019
